Tennis player Xiyu Wang manages to win in the qualifying qualifying round against tennis player Marina Melnikova

06/23/2021 at 2:01 PM CEST

The China Xiyu Wang, number 137 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and eighteen 6-3 and 6-3 to Marina Melnikova, Russian tennis player, number 184 in the WTA, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. With this result, the winner will be in the next round of Wimbledon.

The Russian player managed to break her rival’s serve once, while Wang, meanwhile, managed it 4 times. Likewise, the Chinese player achieved a 72% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and took 72% of the service points, while the effectiveness of her opponent was 79%, she committed 4 double faults and got 52% of the service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) includes a preliminary phase in which the players with the lowest rankings face each other to obtain the maximum possible score to enter the official championship with the rest of the rivals. During this part of the competition, in particular, a total of 128 tennis players face each other. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.