Tennis player Vitalia Diatchenko beat Na-Lae Han in the Wimbledon qualifying qualifying round

06/22/2021

On at 21:45 CEST

The Russian Vitalia Diatchenko, number 150 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon in one hour and twenty-three minutes by 6-4 and 6-4 to Na-Lae Han, South Korean tennis player, number 257 of the WTA. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to get to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

Han managed to break serve on one occasion, while Diatchenko, for his part, did it 3 times. Likewise, the Russian tennis player had a 64% effectiveness in the first service, committed 6 double faults and managed to win 67% of the service points, while her opponent obtained 73% effectiveness, did not do any double faults and got win 55% of the service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) there is a preliminary qualification phase where the players with the lowest rankings have to reach the maximum possible score to enter the official tournament. Specifically, at this stage of the competition a total of 128 players face each other. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.