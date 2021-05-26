Tennis player Viktoriya Tomova manages to win in the qualifying qualifying round at the expense of tennis player Natalia Vikhlyantseva

05/25/2021

On 05/26/2021 at 09:45 CEST

Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgarian, number 108 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Roland-Garros in one hour and thirty minutes by 6-3 and 6-4 to the russian Natalia Vikhlyantseva, number 163 of the WTA. After this result, we will continue to see the player in the next round of Roland-Garros.

During the match, the Bulgarian player managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, achieved a 66% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and won 62% of the service points. As for the Russian player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve twice, her effectiveness was 59%, she made 9 double faults and got 51% of the service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) there is a preliminary qualification phase where the tennis players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible points to obtain a place in the official tournament. Specifically, a total of 128 tennis players participate in this stage of the competition. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on outdoor clay.