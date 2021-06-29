Tennis player Viktorija Golubic qualified for the Wimbledon 30th finals

06/28/2021

On 06/29/2021 at 03:30 CEST

The Swiss player Viktorija golubic, WTA number 66, won in the Wimbledon sixty-fourth final by 3-6, 6-1 and 11-9 in two hours and forty-eight minutes to the Russian tennis player Veronika Kudermetova, number 32 of the WTA and seeded number 29. With this result, we will closely follow the trajectory of the player in the 30th finals of the tournament.

Kudermetova managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, while the Swiss player managed it 6 times. In addition, the Swiss had a 72% first serve and committed 2 double faults, managing to win 60% of the service points, while her opponent achieved 48% effectiveness, made 7 double faults and won 56% of the serve points.

Now we just have to wait for the thirty-fifth of the final of the competition, which will take place next Wednesday from 12:00 Spanish time that will end with the confrontation between the Swiss player and the American. Danielle collins, number 48.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) a total of 238 tennis players face each other and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those who qualify directly, the winners of the rounds prior to the final of the tournament and the guests. Likewise, it is celebrated between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.