Tennis player Viktorija Golubic achieves the place of the round of 32 at the expense of tennis player Danielle Collins

06/30/2021 at 9:15 PM CEST

The Swiss player Viktorija golubic, number 66 of the WTA, won in the 30th final of Wimbledon by 6-2 and 6-0 in one hour and three minutes to the American player Danielle collins, number 48 of the WTA. After this result, the Swiss will be in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The American tennis player managed to break her rival’s serve once, while Golubic did it 6 times. In addition, the Swiss got 64% in the first serve, committed 2 double faults and made 65% of the service points, while her opponent’s effectiveness was 47%, made 4 double faults and got 33 % of service points.

The next confrontation corresponds to the round of 32 of the championship and in it Golubic and the American tennis player will face Madison brengle, number 82.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) takes place from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 237 tennis players are presented, of which 128 go to the final among those who qualify directly, those who have been surpassing the previous rounds of the championship and those who are invited.