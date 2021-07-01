Tennis player Victoria Azarenka wins the Wimbledon sixty-fourth final

06/30/2021

On 07/01/2021 at 1:15 PM CEST

Victoria Azarenka, Belarusian, number 14 in the WTA and seed number 12, met the expectations by winning in the Wimbledon sixty-fourth finals in one hour and four minutes by 6-1 and 6-3 to Kateryna Kozlova, Ukrainian tennis player, number 157 of the WTA. After this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the 30th finals.

The Ukrainian player managed to break her opponent’s serve 2 times, while Azarenka, for her part, managed it 6 times. In addition, the Belarusian tennis player had a 76% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 62% of the service points, while the effectiveness of her opponent was 69%, she committed 3 double faults and he got 40% of the service points.

During the 30th finals, the Belarusian tennis player will play against the Romanian Sorana Cirstea, number 45, tomorrow Thursday from 12:00 Spanish time.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) occurs between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 237 players face and the final phase reaches a total of 128 among those classified directly, those who have managed to win in the previous phase and those who are invited.