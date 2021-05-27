Tennis player Varvara Lepchenko wins the qualifying round at Roland-Garros

05/27/2021

On at 20:31 CEST

Varvara Lepchenko, American, number 170 in the WTA, won in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros in one hour and ten minutes by 6-1 and 6-3 to the german tennis player Anna-Lena Friedsam, number 114 of the WTA. With this result, we will see the player in the next round of Roland-Garros.

The German managed to break her opponent’s serve 2 times, while the American player, meanwhile, did it 6 times. Likewise, the American achieved a 54% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and took 59% of the service points, while her opponent’s effectiveness was 65%, made 5 double faults and got 39% of the service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) a preliminary qualification phase is carried out that the tennis players with the lowest ranking have to pass to enter the official tournament. Specifically, 128 players face each other at this stage of the competition. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on outdoor clay.