Tennis player Varvara Lepchenko manages to win in the qualifying qualifying round against Ankita Raina

On 06/23/2021 at 7:31 AM CEST

The American player Varvara Lepchenko, number 156 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon in one hour and twenty-six minutes by 6-3 and 7 (7) -6 (1) to Ankita raina, Indian tennis player, number 182 of the WTA. With this result, we will continue to see the player in the next phase of Wimbledon.

The match data show that the American tennis player managed to break her opponent’s serve twice, achieved a 73% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and took 80% of the service points. As for the Indian player, she could not break her opponent’s serve at any time, obtained an 80% effectiveness, committed a double fault and managed to win 61% of the service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) includes a qualification phase in which the tennis players with the lowest rankings face each other to achieve the highest possible score to enter the official tournament with the rest of the contestants. Specifically, 128 players face each other in this phase of the competition. It also takes place from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass.