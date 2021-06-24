Tennis player Varvara Lepchenko beats tennis player Harmony Tan in the qualifying round

06/23/2021

On 06/24/2021 at 07:15 CEST

The American tennis player Varvara Lepchenko, number 156 of the WTA, won in the qualifying round of Wimbledon by 6-4, 3-6 and 6-2 in an hour and fifty-five minutes to the French Harmony Tan, number 132 of the WTA. After this result, we will see the player in the next phase of Wimbledon.

Tan managed to break her opponent’s serve 2 times, while the American player managed it 4 times. In addition, the American tennis player had an 87% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and got 62% of the service points, while her rival obtained an 85% effectiveness, made a double fault and managed to win the 60% of service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) there is a preliminary access phase where the players with the lowest ranking have to obtain the highest possible points in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. During this specific phase, 128 players participate. In addition, it is celebrated between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.