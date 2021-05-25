Tennis player Tsvetana Pironkova manages to win in the qualifying round against Caroline Dolehide

05/25/2021

On at 23:00 CEST

Tsvetana Pironkova, Bulgarian, number 116 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in two hours and seventeen minutes by 6 (7) -7 (9), 6-2 and 6-4 to the American tennis player Caroline dolehide, number 164 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this victory, the Bulgarian player adds new points to her ranking to get to participate in the Roland-Garros tournament.

The statistics of the match indicate that the Bulgarian tennis player managed to break the serve 8 times to her rival, had a 71% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and achieved 61% of the service points. As for the American player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, had a 77% first serve, made 6 double faults and managed to win 48% of her service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) there is previously a qualification phase where the tennis players with the lowest ranking face each other to get into the official tournament against the rest of the rivals. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. During this specific phase, 128 players face each other. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on exterior clay.