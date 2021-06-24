Tennis player Tsvetana Pironkova goes to the next phase of Wimbledon

06/24/2021

On at 17:15 CEST

The bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova, number 103 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon in 57 minutes by 6-1 and 6-2 to Naiktha Bains, British tennis player, number 293 of the WTA. After this result, the winner adds new points to her ranking to be able to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

The British player did not manage to break serve at all, while Pironkova, for her part, did it 4 times. Likewise, the Bulgarian player had a 73% effectiveness in the first serve, did not commit any double faults and got 71% of the service points, while the effectiveness of her opponent was 66%, she made a double fault and he got 46% of the service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) has a preliminary access phase that the tennis players with the lowest scores have to pass to enter the official tournament. During this part of the competition, in particular, a total of 128 tennis players face each other. Likewise, it is celebrated between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.