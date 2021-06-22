Tennis player Tommy Robredo says goodbye to Wimbledon

06/22/2021

On at 23:15 CEST

The Spanish tennis player Tommy robredo, number 259 of the ATP, is out in the qualifying round of Wimbledon after being defeated 7-5, 4-6 and 10-8 in two hours and twenty-nine minutes against the Czech player Tomas Machac, number 145 of the ATP. With this victory, Machac manages to add new points to his ranking to enter the Wimbledon Championship.

During the match, Machac managed to break his adversary’s serve 5 times, had a 69% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and got 66% of the service points. As for Robredo, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, was 67% effective, committed 5 double faults and managed to win 61% of the service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) has a preliminary access phase that tennis players with the lowest ranking have to pass to participate in the official tournament. During this specific phase, a total of 128 players participate. In addition, it takes place from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass.