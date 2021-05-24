Tennis player Tommy Robredo, eliminated from Roland-Garros

05/24/2021

On at 22:15 CEST

Tommy robredo, Spanish tennis player, number 233 in the ATP, was eliminated in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros after being defeated by 7 (11) -6 (9) and 6-4 in one hour and fifty-eight minutes against Quentin halys, French, number 222 of the ATP. With this result, the winner adds new points to his ranking to get to participate in the Roland-Garros tournament.

The Spanish tennis player managed to break the serve on one occasion, while the French player managed it on 2 occasions. In addition, the Frenchman achieved 71% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and took 66% of the service points, while the data of his rival is 72% effective, 4 double faults and 58% of points obtained at service.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) there is a preliminary access phase in which players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible points in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, in particular, a total of 128 tennis players face each other. It also takes place from May 24 to June 13 on clay in the open air.