Tennis player Tommy Paul, qualified for the Roland-Garros final 30

05/31/2021

On at 18:30 CEST

Tommy paul, American, number 52 in the ATP, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the sixty-fourth finals of Roland-Garros by 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 4-6 and 10-8 in three hours and thirty-eight minutes to Christopher O’Connell, Australian tennis player, number 129 of the ATP. With this result, the American tennis player manages to qualify for the 30th final of Roland-Garros.

During the game, the American tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve 6 times, achieved 62% in the first service, committed 8 double faults and won 67% of the service points. As for the Australian player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, had a 67% first serve, did not double fault and managed to win 66% of the service points.

In the 30th finals Paul will play against the Russian Daniil Medvedev, number 2 and seeded number 2, next Wednesday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The celebration of the tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Masc.) takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air. During this competition a total of 238 players face each other. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players among those directly classified, those who have passed the previous phase of the tournament and the invited players.