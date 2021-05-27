Tennis player Tobias Kamke beat Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera in the qualifying round at Roland-Garros

05/26/2021

On 05/27/2021 at 06:00 CEST

The German Tobias Kamke, number 239 of the ATP, won in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros by 6-4 and 6-2 to Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera, Chilean tennis player, number 230 of the ATP. With this result, the winner will be in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

The Chilean tennis player could not break his opponent’s serve at any time, while the German player, for his part, managed it 3 times. Also, Kamke had an 84% first serve and committed 2 double faults, managing to win 69% of the service points, while his opponent achieved 92% effectiveness, double faults and won 56% of the points to serve.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) has a preliminary access phase where the players with the lowest ranking have to get the highest possible points to obtain a place in the official tournament. Specifically, a total of 128 players participate in this stage of the competition. In addition, it is celebrated between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.