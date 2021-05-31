Tennis player Thiago Monteiro, qualified for the 30th final of Roland-Garros

05/31/2021

On at 14:01 CEST

The Brazilian player Thiago Monteiro, number 80 of the ATP, won in the Roland-Garros final sixty-fourth in two hours and nine minutes by 6-3, 6-4 and 6-3 to the Argentine player Francisco Cerundolo, number 117 of the ATP. After this result, the winner will be in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

The statistics about the match show that the Brazilian player managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, had a 72% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 66% of the service points. As for the Argentine tennis player, he managed to break the serve once, his effectiveness was 65%, he committed 5 double faults and achieved 57% of the service points.

Monteiro will face in the thirty-second finals with the winner of the match in which the American player will face Steve Johnson and the American tennis player Francis Tiafoe.

The celebration of the tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Masc.) occurs between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air. In this competition a total of 238 tennis players face each other and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those who qualify directly, those who manage to pass the previous qualifying phase and the invited players.