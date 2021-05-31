Tennis player Tereza Martincova will be in the 30th final of Roland-Garros

05/31/2021

On at 23:45 CEST

Tereza Martincova, Czech, number 94 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the sixty-fourth finals of Roland-Garros by 6-3 and 7 (8) -6 (6) in two hours and three minutes to the Serbian tennis player Ivana jorovic, number 255 of the WTA. With this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

During the game, the Czech managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, achieved 77% in the first service, committed a double fault and took 59% of the service points. As for the Serbian tennis player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, achieved 61% effectiveness, made 4 double faults and won 51% of the service points.

The Czech will face the American tennis player in the final 30s of the competition Jessica pegula, number 29 and seeded number 28, next Wednesday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Fem.) is held between May 24 and June 12 on outdoor clay. During this competition a total of 238 tennis players face each other. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those who qualify directly, those who surpass the previous phases of the tournament and the invited players.