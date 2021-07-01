Tennis player Tereza Martincova snatches the place of the round of 32 from Nadia Podoroska

06/30/2021

On 07/01/2021 at 03:15 CEST

The czech Tereza Martincova, number 87 of the WTA, won in the 30th final of Wimbledon in two hours and five minutes by 6-3 and 7 (7) -6 (5) to Nadia podoroska, Argentine tennis player, number 39 of the WTA. With this result, we will see the winner of the match in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The Argentine player managed to break her rival’s serve once, while the Czech tennis player managed it 2 times. In addition, the Czech player achieved 74% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and took 61% of the service points, while the data of her opponent is 65% effective, 7 doubles fouls and 59% of points obtained at service.

After this meeting, the round of 32 will take place in which the Czech and the Czech tennis player will face each other. Karolina Pliskova, number 13 and seeded number 8.

The tournament takes place in London from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 237 players participate in this competition, of which 128 go to the final among those classified directly, those who have been surpassing the previous phases of the tournament and those who are invited.