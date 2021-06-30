Tennis player Tereza Martincova gets the place of the thirty-second finals at the expense of tennis player Alison Riske

06/29/2021

On 06/30/2021 at 10:45 AM CEST

Tereza Martincova, Czech, WTA number 87, won by 6-2, 4-6 and 6-1 in two hours and two minutes to the American player Alison riske, number 29 in the WTA and seeded number 28, in the 64th finals of Wimbledon. After this result, we will closely follow the trajectory of the player in the 30th finals of the championship.

Riske managed to break his opponent’s serve twice, while Martincova, for his part, managed it 5 times. In addition, the Czech tennis player achieved 70% in the first service, committed a double fault and scored 65% of the service points, while her rival had 59% of the first service and 5 double faults, managing to win 52 % of service points.

In the 30th final, the Czech tennis player will face Argentina Nadia podoroska, number 39, tomorrow Wednesday from 12:00 Spanish time.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) 238 players participate and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those who qualify directly, those who manage to win the previous qualifying phase and the invited players. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.