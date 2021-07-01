Tennis player Taylor Fritz qualifies for the Wimbledon round of 32

07/01/2021 at 20:15 CEST

Taylor fritz, American, number 40 of the ATP and seed number 31, won in three hours and fifty minutes by 6-4, 7 (7) -6 (4), 4-6, 6 (4) -7 (7) and 6-4 the American tennis player Steve Johnson, number 74 of the ATP, in the 30th final of Wimbledon. After this result, Fritz will be in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The statistics show that the American managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, had a 57% effectiveness in the first service, committed 7 double faults and got 66% of the service points. As for the American player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, his effectiveness was 60%, he committed 8 double faults and got 64% of the service points.

Fritz will face off in the round of 32 of the championship with the German tennis player Alexander Zverev, number 6 and seeded number 4.

The tournament Wimbledon Individual Masc. It is held on outdoor grass and a total of 238 players face each other and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those who qualify directly, those who manage to win the preliminary qualifying phase and the guests. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 in London.