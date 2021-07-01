Tennis player Taylor Fritz, qualified for the 30th final of Wimbledon

06/30/2021

On 07/01/2021 at 12:30 CEST

Taylor fritz, American, number 40 in the ATP and seed number 31, won in the sixty-fourth final of Wimbledon by 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 and 7-5 in two hours and thirty-eight minutes to the American player Brandon nakashima, number 138 of the ATP. After this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the 30th finals.

The data collected about the match shows that the American managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, achieved a 59% effectiveness in the first service, committed 6 double faults and won 69% of the service points. As for the American tennis player, he managed to break his adversary’s serve 3 times, achieved 65% effectiveness, committed 3 double faults and won 65% of the service points.

During the thirtieth final Fritz will face the winner of the match between the American Steve Johnson and the Austrian tennis player Dennis Novak.

The tournament takes place in London between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass. During the competition, a total of 238 players face off and a total of 128 enter the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who manage to win in the previous qualifying phase and the guests.