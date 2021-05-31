Tennis player Taylor Fritz manages to qualify for the 30th final of Roland-Garros

05/31/2021

On at 20:15 CEST

Taylor fritz, American, number 33 of the ATP and seed number 30, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and forty-four minutes by 6-4, 6-2 and 6-4 to Joao (By) Sousa, Portuguese tennis player, number 114 in the ATP, in the sixty-fourth round of Roland-Garros. With this result, the player takes the place for the 30th final of Roland-Garros.

The statistics of the match indicate that the American managed to break his adversary’s serve 5 times, had a 58% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and achieved 76% of the service points. As for the Portuguese player, he managed to break the serve once, obtained a 61% effectiveness, made 2 double faults and managed to win 56% of the service points.

Now we just have to wait for the final 30s of the competition, which will end with the confrontation between Fritz and the winner of the match between the French Mathias bourgue and the german player Dominik Koepfer.

The celebration of the tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Masc.) takes place from May 24 to June 13 on outdoor clay. A total of 238 tennis players participate in this competition. Of all the applicants, a total of 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, the winners of the rounds prior to the final of the tournament and those who are invited.