Tennis player Taro Daniel manages to win in the qualifying qualifying round against tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky

On 05/27/2021 at 10:31 AM CEST

Taro daniel, Japanese, number 112 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Roland-Garros by 6-1 and 6-4 in an hour and ten minutes to Sergiy Stakhovsky, Ukrainian tennis player, number 209 of the ATP. With this victory, Daniel adds new points to his ranking to be able to participate in the Roland-Garros.

Stakhovsky failed to break serve at all, while the Japanese player did so 3 times. In addition, the Japanese tennis player had a 61% effectiveness in the first service, 4 double faults and managed to win 76% of the service points, while his opponent had a 56% first serve and 5 double faults, managing to win the 58% of service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) has a preliminary access phase that tennis players with the lowest ranking have to pass to participate in the official tournament. Specifically, 128 players face each other at this stage of the competition. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on exterior clay.