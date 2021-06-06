Tennis player Tamara Zidansek will be in the quarterfinals of Roland-Garros

06/06/2021 at 1:00 PM CEST

Tamara zidansek, Slovenian, number 85 in the WTA, won in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros by 7 (7) -6 (4) and 6-1 in one hour and twenty-seven minutes to Sorana Cirstea, Romanian tennis player, number 54 of the WTA. With this result, the Slovenian tennis player will be in the quarterfinals at Roland-Garros.

During the match, the Slovenian player managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, had a 68% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 64% of the service points. As for the Romanian player, she managed to break serve on one occasion, had a 55% first serve, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 60% of her service points.

The Slovenian will play in the quarterfinals against the winner of the match in which the Czech player will face Marketa Vondrousova and the spanish player Paula Badosa.

This championship takes place in Paris between May 24 and June 12 on exterior clay. During the competition, a total of 238 players face off. Of all the applicants, a total of 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who have won in the previous rounds of the tournament and those who are invited.