Tennis player Tamara Zidansek, qualified for the 30th final of Roland-Garros

05/31/2021 at 5:01 PM CEST

Tamara zidansek, Slovenian, number 85 in the WTA, won in the Roland-Garros final sixty-four by 6 (1) -7 (7), 7 (7) -6 (2) and 9-7 in three hours and twenty-five minutes to the Canadian player Bianca Vanessa Andreescu, number 7 of the WTA and seeded number 6. After this result, Zidansek seizes the place for the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

During the game, the Slovenian managed to break her adversary’s serve 7 times, in the first serve she was 63% effective, committed 4 double faults and got 60% of the service points. As for the Canadian player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 6 times, achieved 65% effectiveness, committed 8 double faults and won 55% of the service points.

In the 30th final Zidansek will play against the American tennis player Madison brengle, number 84, next Wednesday from 11:00 Spanish time.

This tournament takes place in パ リ between May 24 and June 12 on exterior clay. During the competition, a total of 238 players face each other and the final phase reaches a total of 128 among those classified directly, those who manage to win in the rounds prior to the tournament and those who are invited.