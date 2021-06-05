Tennis player Tamara Zidansek achieves a place in the round of 16 at the expense of tennis player Katerina Siniakova

06/04/2021

On 06/05/2021 at 7:45 AM CEST

Tamara zidansek, Slovenian, number 85 in the WTA, won in two hours and three minutes by 0-6, 7 (7) -6 (5) and 6-2 to the czech player Katerina siniakova, number 68 of the WTA, in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros. After this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the round of 16.

The statistics of the match indicate that the Slovenian player managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, had a 62% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and managed to win 55% of her service points. As for the Czech, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, achieved 60% effectiveness, made 4 double faults and won 59% of the service points.

During the round of 16, the Slovenian will face the winner of the match between the Romanian player Sorana Cirstea and the russian tennis player Darya kasatkina.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) takes place from May 24 to June 12 on outdoor clay. During the competition, a total of 238 players face off. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players among those directly classified, those who have won in the previous rounds of the championship and those who are invited.