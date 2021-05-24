Tennis player Tamara Korpatsch goes to the next phase of Roland-Garros

05/24/2021 at 12:45 PM CEST

Tamara korpatsch, German, number 148 of the WTA, won in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros in one hour and thirty-four minutes by 6-4 and 6-3 to Yuki naito, Japanese tennis player, number 179 of the WTA. After this result, the winner adds new points to her ranking to gain access to the Roland-Garros tournament.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) has a preliminary access phase in which the tennis players with the lowest ranking have to obtain the highest possible points to enter the official tournament. Specifically, 128 tennis players participate in this stage of the competition. Likewise, it is celebrated between May 24 and June 12 on clay outdoors.