Tennis player Tallon Griekspoor manages to win in the qualifying qualifying round at the expense of tennis player Arthur Fery

06/24/2021

On 06/25/2021 at 01:45 CEST

Tallon griekspoor, Dutch, number 124 of the ATP, fulfilled the predictions when winning by 4-6, 3-6, 7 (7) -6 (5), 7 (7) -6 (5) and 6-2 in three hours and eighteen minutes to Arthur Fery, British tennis player in the qualifying round at Wimbledon. After this result, the winner adds new points to his ranking to be able to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

During the match, Griekspoor managed to break his rival’s serve 4 times, had a 72% effectiveness in the first service, committed 5 double faults and got 66% of the service points. As for Fery, he managed to break his adversary’s serve 5 times, obtained 77% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 68% of the service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) there is a pre-qualification phase that tennis players with the lowest rankings have to pass to participate in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, specifically, 128 players face each other. Likewise, it is celebrated from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass.