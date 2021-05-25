Tennis player Susan Bandecchi gets her place for the next round after winning the qualifying round

05/25/2021

On 05/26/2021 at 01:15 CEST

The Swiss tennis player Susan bandecchi, number 219 of the WTA, won in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros by 7 (7) -6 (5) and 6-3 in one hour and twenty-four minutes to Lesley kerkhove, Dutch tennis player, number 176 of the WTA. After this result, we will continue to see the player in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

The Dutch player managed to break her rival’s serve 4 times, while Bandecchi managed it 6 times. In addition, in the first serve the Swiss had a 78% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and achieved 58% of the service points, while her opponent achieved 69% effectiveness, committed 4 double faults and won 50% of the points to the serve.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) there is previously a qualification phase in which the tennis players with the lowest rankings face to obtain their place in the official tournament against the rest of the applicants. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. During this part of the competition, specifically, 128 players participate. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air.