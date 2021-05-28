Tennis player Storm Sanders passes Roland-Garros round

05/28/2021

On at 15:45 CEST

Storm sanders, Australian, number 161 in the WTA, won in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros in one hour and forty-nine minutes by 7-5 and 7-5 to the Swiss player Susan Bandecchi, number 219 of the WTA. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to qualify for Roland-Garros.

The Swiss player managed to break her rival’s serve 3 times, while Sanders managed it 5 times. Likewise, the Australian had a 72% effectiveness in the first service, 4 double faults and managed to win 60% of the service points, while her opponent had a 71% first serve and 2 double faults, managing to win 52 % of service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) there is previously a qualification phase in which the tennis players with the lowest rankings face to get into the official tournament against the rest of the rivals. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. During this part of the competition, in particular, a total of 239 tennis players face each other. Of all the applicants, a total of 111 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who have won the previous qualification phase and those invited. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air.