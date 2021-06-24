Tennis player Storm Sanders defeats tennis player Aleksandra Krunic in qualifying round

06/24/2021

On at 16:00 CEST

Storm sanders, Australian, number 147 of the WTA, won by 6-3 and 6-2 in an hour to Aleksandra krunic, Serbian tennis player, number 211 in the WTA, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to enter the Wimbledon Championship.

The Serbian managed to break her rival’s serve once, while the Australian tennis player, meanwhile, managed it 4 times. In addition, in the first service Sanders had a 59% effectiveness, a double fault and achieved 69% of the service points, while his opponent had a 60% first service and 3 double faults, managing to win 48% of points to serve.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) includes a preliminary phase where the players with the lowest rankings face each other to obtain the highest possible points to enter the official tournament with the rest of the contestants. During this specific phase, 128 players participate. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.