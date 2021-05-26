Tennis player Storm Sanders defeated tennis player Katarzyna Kawa in the qualifying round at Roland-Garros

05/25/2021

On 05/26/2021 at 10:30 CEST

The australian Storm sanders, number 161 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the previous round of qualification of Roland-Garros in one hour and four minutes by 6-3 and 6-1 to the polish tennis player Katarzyna kawa, number 136 of the WTA. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to access Roland-Garros.

During the game, Sanders managed to break his opponent’s serve 6 times, in the first service he had a 66% effectiveness, he committed 5 double faults and achieved 64% of the service points. As for the Pole, she managed to break her opponent’s serve twice and her effectiveness data is 79%, 5 double faults and 42% of points obtained on serve.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) there is a pre-qualification phase that the tennis players with the lowest scores have to pass to enter the official tournament. During this specific phase, 128 players face each other. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air.