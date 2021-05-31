Tennis player Steve Johnson gives the surprise in the sixty-fourth roland-Garros final by beating Francis Tiafoe

05/31/2021

On at 15:15 CEST

Steve Johnson, American, number 88 of the ATP, surprised by winning in the sixty-fourth final of Roland-Garros by 6 (5) -7 (7), 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 and 6-1 in three hours and fifteen minutes to the American tennis player Francis Tiafoe, number 74 of the ATP. After this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the 30th finals.

Tiafoe managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, while Johnson managed it 9 times. Likewise, Johnson had a 55% effectiveness in the first service, 7 double faults and managed to win 63% of the service points, while the effectiveness of his rival was 58%, he made 3 double faults and achieved 59 % of service points.

In the 30th finals, Johnson will play against the Brazilian player Thiago Monteiro, number 80, next Wednesday from 11:00 Spanish time.

In the tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Masc.) a total of 238 tennis players participate. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players who qualify directly, those who manage to win in the rounds prior to the championship and the guests. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.