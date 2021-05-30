Tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas, qualified for the 30th finals of Roland-Garros

05/30/2021

On 05/31/2021 at 00:00 CEST

The Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas, number 5 of the ATP and seed number 5, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in two hours and nine minutes by 7 (8) -6 (6), 6-3 and 6-1 to Jeremy chardy, French tennis player, number 58 in the ATP, in the sixty-fourth final of Roland-Garros. After this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the 30th finals.

During the game, the Greek player managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, had a 64% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and achieved 70% of the service points. As for the French player, he managed to break the serve on one occasion, had a 67% first serve, committed 7 double faults and managed to win 54% of the service points.

In the 30th final, Tsitsipas will face the winner of the match in which the American tennis player will face Sebastian korda and spanish Pedro Martínez Goalkeeper.

The tournament takes place in Paris between May 24 and June 13 on exterior clay. A total of 239 tennis players participate in this competition, of which 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who manage to overcome the previous phase of the championship and the invited players.