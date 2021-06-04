Tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas manages to qualify for the round of 16 at the expense of tennis player John Isner

06/05/2021 at 12:15 AM CEST

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greek, number 5 in the ATP and seed number 5, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros by 5-7, 6-3, 7 (7) -6 (3) and 6-1 in two hours and thirty-nine minutes to the American tennis player John isner, number 34 in the ATP and seeded number 31. After this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the round of 16.

The American managed to break the serve on one occasion, while Tsitsipas, for his part, did it 3 times. In addition, the Greek player achieved a 60% effectiveness in the first service, committed 5 double faults and took 76% of the service points, while his opponent had a 67% first serve and a double fault, achieving win 68% of the service points.

The Greek player will face off in the round of 16 of the championship with the Spanish tennis player Pablo Carreño-Busta, number 12 and seeded number 12, tomorrow Sunday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament takes place in Paris between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air. A total of 238 players participate in the tournament. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those who qualify directly, those who manage to win the rounds prior to the tournament and the invited players.