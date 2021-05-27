Tennis player Stefanie Voegele wins in the qualifying round at Roland-Garros

05/27/2021

On at 19:30 CEST

The Switzerland Stefanie voegele, number 131 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros in one hour and fifty-seven minutes by 7-5 and 6-4 to the American tennis player Grace min, number 188 of the WTA. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to gain access to Roland-Garros.

Min managed to break his opponent’s serve 2 times, while Voegele managed it 4 times. Likewise, the Swiss player had a 59% effectiveness in the first service, 3 double faults and managed to win 60% of the service points, while the data of her rival is 69% effectiveness, a double fault and 53% of points obtained at service.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) there is previously a qualification phase where the tennis players with the lowest rankings face to obtain the maximum possible score to enter the official tournament with the rest of the contestants. During this specific phase, a total of 128 tennis players participate. In addition, it is celebrated from May 24 to June 12 on outdoor clay.