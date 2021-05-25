Tennis player Stefanie Voegele manages to win in the qualifying qualifying round at the expense of Leonie Kung

05/25/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

The Swiss tennis player Stefanie voegele, number 131 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the previous qualifying round of Roland-Garros by 7-5 and 6-1 in one hour and forty-one minutes to the Swiss player Leonie kung, number 158 of the WTA. After this result, we will see the player in the next round of Roland-Garros.

Kung managed to break serve once, while Voegele did it 4 times. In addition, Voegele had a 54% first serve and double faulted, managing to win 66% of the service points, while his opponent achieved a 77% effectiveness, did not double fault and won 51% of the service points. serve points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) there is previously a qualification phase where the tennis players with the lowest rankings face each other to get the maximum possible score to enter the official tournament with the rest of the rivals. Specifically, in this phase of the competition a total of 128 players face each other. In addition, it takes place from May 24 to June 12 on clay in the open air.