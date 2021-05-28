Tennis player Stefanie Voegele gets her place for the next round after winning in the qualifying round

05/28/2021

On at 20:15 CEST

The Swiss tennis player Stefanie voegele, number 131 of the WTA, won in two hours and eight minutes by 6-3, 3-6 and 6-2 to the japanese Kurumi nara, number 155 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, we will continue to see the player in the next round of Roland-Garros.

Nara managed to break her opponent’s serve 6 times, while the Swiss player managed it 8 times. In addition, Voegele achieved 57% in the first service, committed 6 double faults and made 53% of the service points, while the data of his rival is 76% effectiveness, 2 double faults and 44% of points obtained at service.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) there is a preliminary qualification phase where the players with the lowest ranking have to get the highest possible points to get to participate in the official tournament. During this specific phase, a total of 239 players participate and a total of 111 enter the final phase among those classified directly, those who have been surpassing the previous phases of the tournament and those who are invited. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on outdoor clay.