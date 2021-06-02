Tennis player Sorana Cirstea wins in the 30th final of Roland-Garros

06/02/2021 at 2:15 PM CEST

The Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea, number 54 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6-4, 3-6 and 6-4 in two hours and thirty-eight minutes to Martina trevisan, Italian tennis player, number 97 of the WTA, in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner will be in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

Trevisan managed to break his rival’s serve 7 times, while the Romanian, meanwhile, also managed it 7 times. Likewise, Cirstea had a 63% effectiveness in the first serve, committed a double fault and managed to win 54% of the service points, while her opponent had a 65% first serve and 10 double faults, managing to win 50 % of service points.

During the round of 32, Cirstea will face the Russian Darya kasatkina, number 37.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Fem. It is held on clay in the open air and a total of 238 tennis players participate in it. In total, a total of 128 players arrive at the final phase, including those directly classified, those who have passed the previous qualification phase and those who are invited. In addition, it takes place from May 24 to June 12 in パ リ.