Tennis player Sorana Cirstea goes to the next round of Roland-Garros after winning in the sixty-fourth final

05/31/2021

On at 18:06 CEST

The Romanian player Sorana Cirstea, number 54 of the WTA, won in the Roland-Garros sixty-fourth final by 7 (7) -6 (5) and 6-2 in one hour and thirty-two minutes to Johanna konta, British tennis player, number 20 in the WTA and seed number 19. After this result, the winner will be in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

Konta managed to break her opponent’s serve twice, while the Romanian managed to break it 4 times. Likewise, Cirstea had a 75% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 2 double faults and got 67% of the service points, while the effectiveness of her rival was 56%, she committed 3 double faults and achieved 55 % of service points.

In the 30th final, the Romanian tennis player will face the winner of the match between the Belgian Alison van uytvanck and the italian player Martina trevisan.

In the tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Fem.) 238 tennis players participate. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players who qualify directly, those who have managed to win in the previous rounds of the championship and the invited players. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air.