Tennis player Sorana Cirstea gives the surprise by winning in the thirty-second final of Wimbledon

07/01/2021

On 07/02/2021 at 06:15 CEST

The Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea, number 45 of the WTA, surprised when winning in the 30th finals of Wimbledon by 7 (7) -6 (5), 3-6 and 6-4 in two hours and twenty one minutes to the Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, number 14 in the WTA and seeded number 12. With this result, we will closely follow the player’s trajectory in the round of 32 of the tournament.

During the match, Cirstea managed to break the serve to her rival 5 times, had a 60% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and got 59% of the service points. As for the Belarusian tennis player, she also managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, had a 58% first serve, committed 9 double faults and managed to win 57% of her service points.

In the round of 32, Cirstea will face the winner of the match between the British player Emma raducanu and the czech Marketa Vondrousova.

The tournament Wimbledon Singles Fem. It is carried out on grass in the open air and in it a total of 237 players face their faces and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those classified directly, those who manage to win in the rounds prior to the tournament and the guests . It also takes place from June 21 to July 11 in London.