Tennis player Soon Woo Kwon qualifies for Wimbledon 30th finals

06/29/2021

On 06/30/2021 at 08:00 CEST

The South Korean player Soonwoo kwon, number 71 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6 (2) -7 (7), 6-3, 6-4 and 6-4 to Daniel Masur, German tennis player, number 222 of the ATP, in the sixty-fourth of the final of Wimbledon. After this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the 30th finals.

During the match, Kwon managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, obtained 69% of the first service, committed 6 double faults, and managed to win 69% of the service points. As for Masur, he managed to break the serve once and his effectiveness data is 77%, 4 double faults and 64% of points obtained on serve.

During the 30th finals, the South Korean will face the German Dominik Koepfer, number 62.

This championship takes place in London between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass. During this competition, a total of 238 tennis players face each other, of which 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who pass the previous qualification phase and the invited players.