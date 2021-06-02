Tennis player Soon Woo Kwon, qualified for the Roland-Garros final 30

06/01/2021

On 06/02/2021 at 08:30 CEST

South korean Soonwoo kwon, number 91 of the ATP, won by 7-5, 6-4, 2-6 and 7 (7) -6 (4) in three hours and twelve minutes to the South African tennis player Kevin Anderson, number 100 of the ATP, in the sixty-fourth round of Roland-Garros. With this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

The South African player managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, while Kwon, for his part, also managed it 3 times. Likewise, the South Korean player got 52% in the first service, 9 double faults and made 66% of the service points, while the effectiveness of his rival was 61%, he committed 3 double faults and got 69 % of service points.

In the 30th final Kwon will face the Italian tennis player Andreas Seppi, number 98.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Masc. It is carried out on exterior clay and during the course of it a total of 238 tennis players face each other. The final phase is made up of 128 players among those directly classified, those who manage to win the previous qualifying phase and the guests. Likewise, its celebration takes place between May 24 and June 13 in