Tennis player Sofia Kenin wins the Wimbledon sixty-fourth final

On 06/29/2021 at 06:00 CEST

Sofia kenin, American, number 6 in the WTA and seed number 4, met the forecasts by winning in one hour and eight minutes by 6-4 and 6-2 to Xin Yu Wang, Chinese tennis player, number 144 of the WTA, in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon. With this result, we will closely follow the player’s career in the final 30s of the tournament.

Wang failed to break serve at all, while Kenin did so 3 times. Likewise, the American tennis player had a 70% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and achieved 70% of the service points, while her opponent had a 42% first service and 7 double faults, managing to win the 60% of the service points.

In the final 30s of the competition, the American player will face the winner of the match in which the American tennis player will face. Madison brengle and the american Christina Mchale.

The tournament takes place in London from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 238 players face each other. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those classified directly, those that manage to overcome the previous phase of the tournament and those that are invited.