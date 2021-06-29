Tennis player Sloane Stephens gives the surprise and manages to qualify for the 30th final of Wimbledon

06/28/2021

On 06/29/2021 at 08:15 CEST

The American player Sloane stephens, number 73 of the WTA, surprised when winning in the sixty-fourth of the end of Wimbledon in one hour and twenty-two minutes by 6-3 and 6-4 to the czech Petra kvitova, number 10 in the WTA and seeded number 10. With this result, we will see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the 30th finals.

The Czech tennis player managed to break serve once, while Stephens managed it 3 times. In addition, the American player had a 59% first serve and committed 2 double faults, managing to win 67% of the service points, while the effectiveness of her opponent was 58%, she made 3 double faults and got 58 % of service points.

The American tennis player will face off in the thirtieth final with the winner of the match in which the American will face Kristie ahn and the british Heather watson.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) occurs from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass. During this competition a total of 238 players face each other and a total of 128 arrive at the final phase. The players come from those classified directly, those that overcome the previous phases of the tournament and those that are invited.