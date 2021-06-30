Tennis player Shelby Rogers qualifies for the 30th finals of Wimbledon

06/29/2021

On 06/30/2021 at 12:00 CEST

The american Shelby rogers, number 46 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in one hour and fifty-six minutes by 6-1, 5-7 and 6-3 to the Australian tennis player Samantha Stosur, number 166 of the WTA, in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon. With this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the 30th finals.

The match data reflects that Rogers managed to break his rival’s serve 7 times, achieved a 62% effectiveness in the first service, committed 6 double faults and won 61% of the service points. As for the Australian tennis player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, her effectiveness was 61%, she committed 6 double faults and got 51% of the service points.

In the 30th finals, the American will face the Greek Maria sakkari, number 18 and seeded number 15, tomorrow Wednesday from 12:00 Spanish time.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass. During this competition a total of 238 tennis players face each other. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those classified directly, the winners of the phases prior to the championship and those who are invited.