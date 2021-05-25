Tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky passes Roland-Garros round

05/25/2021

On at 17:30 CEST

Sergiy Stakhovsky, Ukrainian, number 209 of the ATP, won by 7-5 and 6-4 the Portuguese tennis player Joao Domingues, number 226 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. After this result, we will continue to see the player in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

The data collected about the match shows that the Ukrainian player managed to break his opponent’s service 3 times, had a 62% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and managed to win 72% of the service points. As for the Portuguese player, he managed to break his rival’s serve on one occasion, achieved 66% effectiveness, committed 3 double faults and won 55% of the service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) a preliminary access phase is carried out where the players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible points in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. In this specific phase a total of 128 tennis players face each other. It also takes place from May 24 to June 13 on exterior clay.