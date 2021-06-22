Tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky moves on to the next phase of Wimbledon

06/22/2021

On at 21:15 CEST

The Ukrainian player Sergiy Stakhovsky, number 218 of the ATP, fulfilled the predictions by winning by 6-3 and 7 (13) -6 (11) in one hour and forty minutes to Go soeda, Japanese tennis player, number 163 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. After this result, we will see the player in the next round of Wimbledon.

The Japanese managed to break the serve on one occasion, while the Ukrainian tennis player managed it on 3 occasions. In addition, Stakhovsky had a 58% effectiveness in the first service, committed 8 double faults and got 69% of the service points, while the data of his opponent is 67% effectiveness, a double fault and 64% points obtained at service.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) a preliminary qualification phase is held in which the players with the lowest ranking have to achieve the highest possible score to obtain a place in the official tournament. During this particular phase, 128 players face off. In addition, it takes place from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass.