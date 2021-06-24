Tennis player Sebastian Ofner moves on to the next phase of Wimbledon

06/23/2021

On 06/24/2021 at 03:16 CEST

The Austrian tennis player Sebastian Ofner, number 173 of the ATP, won in one hour and five minutes by 6-3 and 7-5 to russian Andrey Kuznetsov, number 397 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. With this triumph, the Austrian player adds new points to his ranking to be able to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

The statistics of the match indicate that the Austrian tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve twice, in the first serve he had a 62% effectiveness, he committed a double fault and achieved 78% of the service points. As for the Russian player, he could not break his rival’s serve at any time, he had a 65% first serve, he committed 3 double faults and managed to win 61% of his service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) a preliminary access phase is carried out in which the players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible points in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. Specifically, a total of 128 tennis players participate in this phase of the competition. In addition, it is celebrated between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.