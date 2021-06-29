Tennis player Sebastian Korda manages to qualify for the 30th final of Wimbledon

06/29/2021

On at 18:00 CEST

Sebastian korda, American, number 50 in the ATP, won in the sixty-fourth final of Wimbledon by 6-3, 6-4, 6 (5) -7 (7) and 7 (7) -6 (5) in three hours and twenty-seven minutes to Alex De Minaur, Australian tennis player, number 15 in the ATP and seeded number 15. With this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Wimbledon.

De Minaur managed to break his rival’s serve twice, while Korda managed it 4 times. In addition, the American had a 62% first serve and committed 4 double faults, managing to win 70% of the service points, while his opponent obtained 63% effectiveness, committed 7 double faults and managed to win 62% of points to serve.

During the 30th final Korda will play against the winner of the match between the Chinese tennis player Zhizhen Zhang and french Antoine hoang.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) 238 tennis players face. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players who qualify directly, those who have passed the previous rounds of the championship and the invited players. Likewise, it is celebrated between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.